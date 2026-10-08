Rs 25,000 A Night In Hotel To Cancelling Rs 4.5 Lakh-A-Month Dorm: Apoorva Mukhija On House-Hunting In New York

A couple of months ago, Apoorva Mukhija left India to pursue an MBA at New York University. Since then, it has been a roller-coaster ride for her. In her latest vlog, she opened up about how she was homeless in the city for 60 days until she found a one-bedroom apartment.

Apoorva Mukhija Paid Rs 25,000 A Night To Stay At A Hotel

She shared that she wanted to stay in the dorm on the university campus. However, she missed the deadline for applying, and realised that she would have no place to stay when she landed in New York.

But she is not someone who shies away from asking questions. Apoorva Mukhija reached out to alumni members, who told her that graduate students rarely receive dorm rooms because they are often prioritised for undergraduates. In any case, she reached out to the authorities seeking help, and somehow, she was allotted a dorm room.

Ecstatic, she landed in New York in August because the semester began early. She was told that she could only move into the dorm on September 1. Hence, she had to make other arrangements.

"I have booked myself into this hotel called DoubleTree by Hilton, which is a three-star property. I am paying Rs 25,000 every single night," she shared. The expenditure was huge, but the other options available to her were sublet apartments where she would have had to share the space with a flatmate. The actor revealed that she has been living alone since she was 17.

Soon, she realised that staying in the hotel was not a good idea. They offered room cleaning but did not provide the service for 20 to 25 days during her stay. Within a short span, Apoorva realised that the US is not known for its hospitality, but she somehow managed the initial few days, thinking that she would soon move into her dorm.

A few days before she was supposed to move into the dorm, she received an email, which she then read carefully. It stated that she would have to stay there for at least two semesters, and the cost was $4,500 (approximately Rs 4.5 lakh) a month.

"It's not a one-bedroom apartment. It's a dorm. There is no kitchen, no fridge, just a mini refrigerator, and I was supposed to pay Rs 4.5 lakh a month for two semesters," she said.

She remembered that she was living in a 3 BHK apartment in Mumbai, which, according to her, was already a small space. Apoorva realised that there was no way she could live in a dorm room. Thankfully, there was an option to cancel it, and she did.

Apoorva Mukhija To Shift In An Apartment In New York

Apoorva Mukhija could no longer stay in the hotel, so she started looking for an apartment. Amid all this, she also travelled to Turkey and, while returning, had a conversation with her long-lost cousin, who offered her a place to stay in her apartment while she was away.

Over the past one-and-a-half to two months, she realised that moving abroad is no joke, especially when you decide to make New York, one of the most expensive and "brutal" cities in the world, your home. She also realised that she is a brat, but she is proud that she has pampered herself enough to confidently call herself a "diva".

The 25-year-old internet personality is proud that she has finally found an apartment in New York and now has a permanent address in the city. Apoorva Mukhija told her fans that the new place is empty, she has ordered a mattress, and she will share her next video from her new home.

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