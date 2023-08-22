Proof That Malti Marie Is A Baby Fashionista. Matching OOTD With Her Doll? Check

Malti Marie's August closet

With parents like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, it was only natural that Malti Marie was born a fashionista and a style star in the making. Can you be a style star at one? If you are Malti Marie and both a Chopra as well as a Jonas, you certainly can. Priyanka Chopra, supremely fashionable herself, has been dressing her little daughter in her own image, proving that children's couture can really be chic. Shared by mom Priyanka on Instagram, Malti's August 2023 looks were hard to miss. Malti twinned with her doll in a pink floral onesie and looked no less than a doll herself, wearing an adorable headband with a red bow. The doll had the same outfit and head accessory to match Malti's. How cute is that?

Also Read: Malti Marie Is On Her Way To Becoming A Micro Fashionista As She Tries On Her "First Fascinator"

Malti Marie in pink floral onesie

Malti Marie's denim jacket with an embroidered monogram at the back is a casual chic addition to her wardrobe as she looks over the city from the window. The multicoloured "M" showcased floral patterns in pink, green, yellow, and blue on a base of white over the classic blue full-sleeved denim jacket.

Malti Marie sporting a denim jacket

While playing at home, MM wore a beige mini dress with ruffled sleeves which had delicate brown floral patterns all over it. This is the best way to beat the city heat, especially during the scorching summer.

Also Read: The Price Of Malti Marie Jonas' Green Bulgari Handbag Is No Child's Play

Malti Marie's play day

Malti Marie's ice blue dungaree at a picnic with Mom and Dad was the highlight of her summer closet. The strap-backed onesie with cuts and delicate prints also had a matching hat which completed MM's look. She also matched it with a tiny pair of blue shoes.

Malti Marie in a blue onesie

See what Malti Marie wore in August in Priyanka Chopra's post:

Do you agree Malti Marie is a fashionista in the making? We certainly think so.

Also Read: Like Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Can't Get Enough Of This Fashion Favourite Summer Trend