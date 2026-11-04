Prajakta Koli Says Try Viral Beauty Trends, But Don't Follow Them Blindly

YouTuber, actor and author Prajakta Koli has built a strong connection with her audience through her relatable personality and candid conversations. From sharing snippets of her personal life to talking about beauty, skincare and everyday experiences, she has often kept things real with her followers. And when it comes to trying viral beauty trends, she has a simple suggestion: experiment with them, have fun and figure out what works for you.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prajakta opened up about her take on viral beauty trends and how people should approach them. She believes there is no harm in giving these trends a shot, as long as the choices are personal and not driven by pressure to fit into society's idea of beauty.

Sharing her take on trying viral beauty trends, she said, “I think you should try them all for fun and then see what works for you. Some have actually turned out to be useful hacks for me, while others have been completely useless. So, I think you should try them all, unless they make you question or conform to conventional beauty standards. As long as it's something you want to do for your own body, it should be your choice.”

Prajakta Koli also spoke about how social media has changed conversations around beauty. While platforms have made people more aware of different beauty practices, they have also increased judgment and reinforced certain stereotypes. However, Prajakta feels that social media has given people the space to talk about different body types, skin tones and hair types. It has also helped them find communities where they feel understood and accepted.

And while experimenting with beauty trends can be fun, Prajakta also has a few skincare tricks of her own. Earlier, in an interview with Gulf News, she shared a simple DIY face mask that she swears by for glowing skin.

Prajakta Koli shared, "One thing that works like magic for my skin is besan (gram flour), haldi (turmeric), dahi (yoghurt), and honey. Just make a paste and put it on your face. You can also put some rice flour in it instead of besan (gram flour) and it works like magic. It's the best scrub I've used in my life."

Prajakta's take is a useful reminder that beauty trends are meant to be explored, not followed blindly.

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