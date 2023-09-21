On A Scale Of One To Elegant, Radhika Merchant's Sequinned Saree Tops The Chart On The Festive Card

Radhika Merchant's saree dazzled at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are at an all-time high, but we can't seem to get over the Ambani Ganesh Utsav hosted recently. Nothing tops an Ambani level of grandeur. It was only fitting for the family's youngest daughter-in-law-to-be, Radhika Merchant, to match it with her festive style. Dressed in a sequinned saree at the Ganpati bash, she did not disappoint. The choice of the evening was an embellished saree featuring a linear pattern with sequinned stripes and an equally bedazzled blouse. The Ambanis are never without their jewels, and neither was Radhika Merchant for the night. In case there was room for any lack of lustre, the bahu-to-be overcompensated it with the addition of her exquisite multi-layer diamond choker and diamond studded jhumkas. To balance the makeup and hair look, she went with a fresh glowing complexion with defined eyes, muted lips and a sleek bun. The glam surely does not stop for this soon-to-be Ambani.

Radhika Merchant and Orhan Awatramani on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

While Radhika Merchant picked a modern glam look for the traditional gathering, the senior ladies of the family, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta stuck to the roots. Draped in tradition, both picked green silk sarees. Nita Ambani went ahead to top the outfit with a long multi-layer diamond necklace, a large diamond and emerald pendant and magnificently large earrings to match the traditional vibe of the night. Shloka Mehta on the other hand kept it it simple with a three-layered emerald necklace, diamond and emerald earrings, diamond and ruby cuff bracelet to top off the outfit.

It is more than just a festive celebration when it is hosted at the Ambani residence with these stylish leading ladies.

