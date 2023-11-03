'Not A Red Lip Girl Generally' But We're Glad That Disha Patani Is Always A Mini Dress Kinda Girl

Disha Patani's bodycon dress may be white but certainly right

It's no daunting task for Disha Patani to transform into a bombshell when she gives her oversized tracks and crop tops a miss. Many times, what takes her to achieve peak bombshell status is the ability to pick just the right bodycon dress from an astounding collection sitting in her closet. If a white dress seems like an odd choice to convince you of its many potentials, let Disha Patani take the lead. Her white dress of choice is a scintillating number with a ruched gathering and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The addition of the gloves with the ruched net detail is a perfect match. But that's not to say her glittery nude heels aren't. She's "not a red lip girl generally" but that was never an issue for her to rock or for us to love. While her deep red lip colour choice wasn't a regular Disha move, her feline flick for the eyes and voluminous wavy locks certainly were.

You know it's the season to fall in love with the fall season when Disha Patani like her bodycon dresses changes colours like a chameleon. A chic short pumpkin spiced mini dress gives the season the festive zing that only this fashionista's fashion sense dares to give.

Red is the colour of love and we love it most when it's Disha Patani in a ruffled dress. A beach holiday seemed complete with the perfect bikinis and swimsuits but that was until this fitness enthusiast proved otherwise.

We've got no doubt guessing what Disha Patani's constant closet favourite is. Do you?

