'I Chose To Love My Body Instead Of Fighting It': Sonali Bendre On The Mindset That Helped Her Through Cancer

Madhuri Dixit's Kon Honar Crorepati will begin streaming from October 12. Actor Sonali Bendre will grace the premiere episode, and the makers recently released a promo in which she spoke about how her outlook helped her navigate her battle with cancer.

Sonali Bendre said, "You know, we often talk about 'overcoming cancer.' Jokes apart, even though we say it so casually and laugh about it, my intention at that time wasn't actually to overcome it. It was to understand why this was happening and what I could learn from it. And trust me, I learnt a lot from that experience. That's how I looked at it. Because when we say 'overcome,' it almost feels like a battle, like there's some negativity attached to it."

She then added, "And at the end of the day, it's our own body. These cancer cells are our own cells. So, who are we really fighting against? Instead, I asked myself, how do I love my body the way it is? I thought perhaps I should treat it with love. It was very difficult to love something that was causing me so much pain. But I think that's what worked for me, and that's how I got through it."

The premiere episode of Kon Honar Crorepati, which marks Madhuri Dixit's debut as host, will air on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on October 12 at 9 pm. The new season is being launched with the tagline "Aata Khel Badalnaar."

Talking about Sonali Bendre, she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic cancer in 2018. It was an aggressive form of the disease, and she underwent extensive treatment in New York, including chemotherapy and surgery.

Recently, Sonali has often spoken about her cancer journey and how changing her perspective helped her cope with the physical and emotional challenges of treatment.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre Reveals Her Diet And Fitness Routine: 'I Eat One-And-A-Half Meals A Day'