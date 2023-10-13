Dark Moody Florals For Fall Looks Good On Suhana Khan In All

Suhana Khan loves a floral moment with a bodycon dress

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Suhana Khan established herself as a trailblazer in the world of fashion. Be it her flawless glowing glam or her penchant for clean silhouettes, Suhana's social media entries are a fashion lesson for us to bookmark. The latest Instagram entry by Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will leave you reminiscing about the summer days. She wore a black sleeveless dress with a dark floral print. The outfit came with a plunging V-neckline and body-fitted bodice. But an overall print of red roses not only added the contrasting touch but also turned out to be the highlight of her pick. Don't miss out on Suhana's Louis Vuitton bag. She styled her look by leaving her silky wavy tresses open. For the glam, Suhana chose her signature dewy look with nude lips and wispy lashes. A pair of diamond studs sealed her look.

Floral print seems to be Suhana's recent favourite. For one of her outings with her little brother AbRam Khan, Suhana chose a grey and sleeveless bodycon dress. The figure-hugging silhouette of the outfit got the contrast touch through an overall white floral print. Just minimal make-up was enough to glam Suhana to perfection.

Even her beachy vacation to Goa called for a floral dress. Suhana wore a floral corset dress that abided by the cottagecore trend right to the middle of the beach. The plunging square neckline flew down to a fitted bodice and a flowy hem. Tan-hued flats sealed her beachy look. She left her middle parted hair loose to feel the breeze.

If you want a lesson on prints, you won't find a better place than Suhana Khan's Instagram feed. She wore an animal print slinky dress. The outfit featured a plunging cowl neckline that was supported by its equally slinky noodle strings. The outfit sided with the neutral colour palette, while Suhana's bubblegum pink manicure added a touch of contrast to it. She chose to leave her hair open.

While Suhana Khan's casual outings call for printed dresses, for red-carpet looks she prefers a bit of shimmer.

