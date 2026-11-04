Before Kim Kardashian, Sonam Kapoor Wore Elizabeth Taylor's Iconic Bvlgari Emerald Necklace

A red dress, a statement necklace and a little fashion history. Sonam Kapoor has brought back a photoshoot from her archives, and it comes with an interesting connection to one of Hollywood's most famous jewellery collections. The actor once got to wear Elizabeth Taylor's iconic emerald-and-diamond Bvlgari necklace, the same piece that Kim Kardashian recently tried on during her visit to Rome.

Sonam shared the pictures on November 4, offering a glimpse of her fashion moment with the historic jewellery. In the photographs, she is seen wearing a fitted red column dress with dramatic, voluminous sleeves and a square neckline. She kept her hair open in soft waves with a side parting. A bold red lip, winged eyeliner, mascara, defined brows and shimmery pink eyeshadow completed her look.

The necklace stood out against the red outfit, with its large emerald stones and diamond detailing.

Sonam also had a witty take on the throwback, writing, “Since everyone's talking about Elizabeth Taylor's iconic Bvlgari necklace, I thought I'd throw it back to when I had my little moment with her. My big fashion revelation at the time? Red and green look rather fabulous together. Groundbreaking, I know. Clearly, this necklace has a better social life than most of us.”

Kim Kardashian Recently Wore The Same Necklace

The same jewellery piece stole the spotlight after Kim Kardashian visited a Bvlgari store in Rome during her All's Fair Season 2 press tour. Her stylist, Law Roach, arranged the visit, giving her the opportunity to try on Taylor's famous necklace.

Kim later shared photographs from the experience and spoke about her admiration for the late Hollywood star. She wrote, “My love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep. She loved hard and fought for others who no one would fight for, all while wearing the craziest jewellery and being the most unapologetically authentic person ever. She is someone I have respected and loved for so many years, and being able to try her jewels on was special for me. I remember talking to her before she passed away and asking all about these jewels and the stories behind them.”

Why Elizabeth Taylor's Bvlgari Necklace Is Special

This is no ordinary piece of celebrity jewellery. Valued at $12 million, the necklace belongs to Elizabeth Taylor's celebrated Bvlgari emerald collection. According to Page Six, it was created in the 1960s when the actor was in Rome shooting Cleopatra. Her then-husband Richard Burton regularly bought her jewellery from Bvlgari's Via Condotti boutique, knowing how much she loved emeralds.

The necklace features a 23.46-carat rectangular-cut Colombian emerald surrounded by pear-shaped diamonds. It also has 16 graduated step-cut octagonal and square-cut Colombian emeralds weighing almost 61 carats in total.

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