Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Showcase Elegant Ethnic Style En Route To The Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Elegant Ethnic Style En Route To Ayodhya

Ahead of the grand Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, many prominent personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, were seen heading to Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen at the airport in elegant ethnic ensembles. Alia picked a turquoise-coloured saree with golden zari borders and kept it minimally chic. Ranbir went the extra mile, wearing a full-sleeved white kurta paired with a dhoti-style bottom. He completed the look with an intricately embroidered shawl. Alia also wore a shawl that matched her blue and gold saree. The actress tied her hair in a sleek bun, accessorised her look with a pair of dangler earrings and kept her makeup both rosy and radiant.

Alia Bhatt's ethnic style has received much attention in the past. Alia won the National Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and was no less than an ethnic dream for the award ceremony. In a bid to show support for sustainable fashion, Alia wore her beige-coloured embroidered saree from her wedding, styled differently. The drape featured intricate threadwork in golden thread and delicate floral motifs. She wore a short-sleeved blouse with the saree in the same colour palette. Her minimal jewellery included a pearl choker necklace and pearl earrings. Tying the tresses in a bun, Alia's subtle makeup included a dash of kohl and a nude lip colour. Ranbir Kapoor also attended the event accompanying his wife wearing a dapper black bandhgala.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of many celebrity couples wearing their ethnic best, en route to the Ram Mandir Temple. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also clicked at the airport before they caught their flight to Ayodhya.

