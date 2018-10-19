Explain Who Is A Devotee, Says Woman Who Couldn't Enter Sabarimala

"My life is in danger. The police have said that they will provide protection," said Rehana Fathima

Amid huge protests by hundreds of devotees at the entrance of Sabarimala temple, woman devotee and activist Rehana Fathima had to come back, without entering the shrine on Friday. As she was walking to the shrine in the morning guarded by hundreds of policemen, from Pamba to Sannidhanam, Ms Fathima's house in Kochi was vandalised by men protesting the Supreme Court's order overturning the ban on menstruating women in Sabarimala.



"I don't know what happened to my children. My life is also in danger. But the police have said that they will provide protection. That is why I am going back," said Ms Fathima. Taking on the Kerala Devaswom minister, who claimed that Sabarimala temple is not a "platform for activists", Ms Fathima said, "Tell me, in which way one needs to be a devotee. You tell me that first and then I will tell you if I'm a devotee or not." She claimed that it is people not "devotees" who are disrupting peace at the shrine.

Rehana Fathima's house in Kochi was vandalised by Sabarimala protesters

The police arrived at Ms Fathima's house in Kochi after it was targeted by protesters. "We came here after hearing that her home was damaged. We don't know if there was anyone inside," said a police official.



Ms Fathima works with the BSNL in Kochi and lives with her partner, who had accompanied her to Sabarimala. "There is no separate law for activists," said her partner, a news producer with a local channel. "She is not an activist and she the right to pray," he added.



BSNL in a statement said it was not connected with Ms Fathima's action in any way. Confirming that she is their staff in the Ernakulam business area, the government telecom company said, "Outside BSNL premises, Ms Fathima alone shall be fully responsible for her actions, in her own personal capacity, outside normal business hours." BSNL further clarified that "it is in no way related" to her assignment.

In a never-before move, around 30 employees and the chief priest of the Sabarimala shrine went on protest as they sat down in front of the holy 18 steps leading to the sanctum santorum and sang Ayyappa hymns, after they heard that the two women were about to reach the shrine. The two women had to abort their plan to visit the shrine after the head priest threatened to shut the temple and stop puja.