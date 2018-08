Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kupwara The encounter is taking place in Kralgund area since 3:30 am

Share EMAIL PRINT The encounter is taking place in Kralgund area (Representational) The security forces are engaging terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The encounter is taking place in Kralgund area since 3:30 am. Advertisement More details are awaited. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter