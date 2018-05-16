Karnataka Election Results 2018: Fear Of Rahu Kaal In Karntaka's Game Of Thrones? Twitter Goes Berserk

Rahul Kaal is considered to be an inauspicious time of the day. As per popular belief, this time of the day needs to be avoided for any new venture.

No party could manage to get a majority in Karnataka elections 2018

Bengaluru:  As the political turmoil in Karnataka continues, Governor Vajubhai Vala reportedly waited for Rahu Kaal to end before meeting leaders political parties. All eyes are now on the Mr Vala after Karnataka delivered a fractured mandate yesterday with no parties getting a clear majority.

According to the Hindu mythology, Rahul Kaal is considered to be an inauspicious time of the day. As per popular belief, this time of the day needs to be avoided for any new venture. Today's Rahu Kaal was between 12:16pm and 1:58pm.

As soon as some media reports said that the governor was waiting for Rahu Kaal to end for meeting with political parties, twitterati went berserk.
   
Yesterday, JDS' HD Kumaraswamy met the governor to stake claim to form the government at 5.30 pm, which, according to his aides, was carefully chosen to avoid the inauspicious Rahu Kaal.

Mr Vala, a former RSS man, is the centre of attention in Karnataka's game of thrones after no party could manage to get a clear majority. While BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress got 78 seats and JDS bagged 38 seats.



