Karnataka Man Takes Girlfriend To Gokak Waterfall For Marriage Talk, Kills Her

For four years, Rakshita Sarikar waited for her boyfriend to fulfil his alleged promise of marriage.

Instead, a visit to Gokak Falls in Karnataka meant to discuss their future ended in her death. The 23-year-old was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend after an argument and her body dumped on a hillside near the falls.

The accused, 29-year-old Basappa Satannavar, hails from Belagavi district and serves as a constable in the 21st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar.

According to reports, the couple had been in a relationship for the past four years. Basappa had allegedly promised to marry Rakshita, but the issue had reportedly been a source of frequent arguments between them.

Police said that on October 28, Basappa took Rakshita to Gokak Falls, allegedly on the pretext of discussing their marriage and future together. However, an argument reportedly broke out during the outing.

During the altercation, Basappa allegedly assaulted Rakshita, hit her on the ear and later strangled her to death.

After the murder, he dumped her body on a hillside near the falls before fleeing the spot.

When Rakshita failed to return home, her family members launched a search for her and later approached the police. Her family filed a missing person complaint on November 1.

The investigation into her disappearance eventually led police to uncover the alleged murder. Following interrogation, Basappa was arrested on charges of murdering Rakshita.

He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

A case has been registered at the police station and further investigation is underway.