Karnataka Dalit Woman Tied To Pole, Thrashed After Cows Strayed Into Field

A Dalit woman was thrashed by a man after her cows strayed into his field

A woman from the Dalit community was tied to a pole and hit with slippers after her cows strayed into the field of an upper caste man in Karnataka's Koppal district.

A police case has been filed against the man, Amrish Kumbar, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which severely punishes ill-treatment to tribes.

A video of the beating has been shared widely on social media.

The woman, Shobhamma Harijan, is seen pleading with the man to stop thrashing her with slippers. But he continues to hurl expletives as he hits her.

According to the police complaint, when Ms Harijan saw that her cattle had strayed into Mr Kumbar's fields, she quickly went there to bring them home.

But the man stopped her from leaving. He then allegedly tied her to the pole and thrashed her.