Tamil Nadu HSC (+1) Supplementary Result Declared

TN HSC First Year Supplementary Result: Know How To Check

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the HSE or class 12 supplementary result for first year exams on the official website. The result is available at the official website dge.tn.nic.in. The HSE Special supplementary exam for class 12 students was conducted in June-July. The supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted from June 28 to July 6. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 17.

Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 23.

Supplementary result for the TN HSC second year exams was declared in July. The annual board exam result was announced by the School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan in May. The pass percentage in TN HSC result 2018 is 91.1% which is a bit less than last year when 92.1% students had passed in the higher secondary board examination.

TN HSC Plus One Supplementary Result 2018: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to official result website: dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link "HSe Special Supplementary June 2018 First Year - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals".

Step 3: Enter the required details asked in the next page

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View your result.

Candidates should note that the result is not available at tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

