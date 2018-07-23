SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: How To Register For 54,953 Vacancies @ Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SC) has announced recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 recently. The registration and application submission for this SSC GD Constable recruitment will begin from July 24. SSC has shifted to a new website and a there is a facility given on the new website for one-time registration and submission of online application. According to a notification from SSC, the registration for SSC GD Constable recruitment will be starting from tomorrow, which was earlier scheduled to begin from July 21, however, it was rescheduled to July 24 after the official website faced technical problems.

Candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable are required to register afresh. According to SSC, Old registration ID and password, if any, will not work on the new website.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: One-Time Registration

SSC GD Constable 2018: One-time registration should be done on this website, ssc.nic.in

Follow these steps to do one-time registration for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018:

1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

2. Click on "Register Now" from homepage

3. Enter required details

4. You will be required to confirm your mobile number and email ID. On confirmation, your Registration ID and Password will be provided to you on your mobile number and Email ID.

5. Fill up "Additional Details" by clicking "Next"

6. Save the information and proceed further to provide Contact Details.

7. Submit the detail after clicking on "Final Submit" and confirm your registration with entering OTP.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Submission of online application form

SSC GD Constable 2018: Online application process starts on July 24

Follow these steps to do Submission of online application form for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018:

1: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

2. Login with your registered Email ID and password

2. Click "Apply" link in "GD Constable" section under "Latest Notifications" tab.

3. Choose your exam centre, domicile etc then fill other details required for reserved category candidates

4. Complete your declaration by clicking on "I agree" check box, fill up captcha code.

5. Preview and verify the information provided by you and Submit the Application.

6. If you are not exempted from fee payment, make the requisite fee payment through online mode or through SBI Challan. In case, fee is paid through Challan, it will get updated within 2-3 days.

7. Take printout of the application for your future reference. You are not required to submit printout of the application or the hard copy of any other document at the application stage to the Commission.

Payment status and application status of SSC GD constable recruitment can be checked by clicking on the respective links available on "Latest Notifications" tab under Candidate's Dashboard.

Note: Filling up of all the 8 options will be mandatory.

