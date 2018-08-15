SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: One Time Registration Begins; Application Submission To Begin From August 17

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: One Time Registration Begins

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had begun the online registration for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on July 27, 2018. The registration had begun on a new website, however due to the heavy load of applications, the new website became slow and the commission withdrew the facilities provided for application process.

The commission had earlier informed candidates that the registration facility will be made available again on August 17, 2018 and the last date to register would be September 17, 2018.

The commission has, for the convenience of candidates, made the registration facility available from August 14 but submission of application will begin on August 17 as informed earlier.

The notice on SSC website says, "In the meantime, the Commission has for the convenience of the candidates resumed the facility of One-Time Registration, on its website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in w.e.f. 14.08.2018, wherein candidates can start registering themselves as per procedure given vide Notice dated 22.07.2018. However, as indicated above, the facility for submission of online applications would only re-commence from 17.08.2018 at 10 AM."

So applicants can start registering on the website from August 14 and submit their applications starting form August 17, 2018.

