RPSC Social Science Senior Teacher Exam Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for Social Science.

Jobs | | Updated: February 06, 2018 15:43 IST
New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for Social Science. The RPSC Social Science results have been republished here in this article. The candidates who have appeared for this on May 1, 2017 and July 2, 2017 may check their results here. The results can also be accessed from the official website. To accesses the results from the official website, the aspirants may follow the steps given here. RPSC has released Punjabi and Science Sr. Teacher results recently.
 

RPSC Social Science Senior Teacher Result: How to check

Step One: Go to RPSC website
Step Two: Click on this link: Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Social Science)
Step Three: Check your role number on the next page open

RPSC Social Science Senior Teacher Result: Check here

Check your RPSC Social Science Senior Teacher results using your exam roll numbers:

RPSC Social Science Senior Teacher Result

