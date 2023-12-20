Skill Development Ministry's Autonomous Body Hiring For 152 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

Noida:
NIESBUD Recruitment 2023: Applications need to be submitted through offline mode only.
The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), a premier organisation of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, engaged in training, consultancy, and research, is inviting job applications for 152 vacant posts at its Noida centre. The application process commenced today, with a deadline set for January 9, 2024. Applications need to be submitted through offline mode only.
Vacancy details:
Senior Consultant: 4
Consultant (Grade 2): 4
Consultant (Grade 1): 8
Consultant (Young Professional): 16
Programme Coordinator: 15
System Analyst/Developer: 5
Project Consultant: 100
Age limit:
Senior Consultant: 65 years
Consultant Grade 2: 50 years
Consultant Grade 1: 45 years
Consultant (Young Professional): 32 years
Programme Coordinator: 45 years
System Analyst/Developer: 45 years
Project Consultant: 45 years
Salary details:
Senior Consultant: Rs 1,76,000 - 2,15,000
Consultant (Grade 2): Rs 1,21,000 - 1,75,000
Consultant (Grade 1): Rs 80,000 - 1,20,000
Consultant (Young Professional): Rs 60,000
Programme Coordinator: Rs 35,000
System Analyst/Developer: Rs 61,000 - 79,000
Educational qualifications and experience:
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the educational qualifications and experience required for each position.
Applications should reach the director, NIESBUD, A-23, Sector-62, Institutional Area, NOIDA - 201 309 (UP), clearly mentioning the post along with self-attested copies of testimonials regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience, etc, before 5pm on January 09, 2024.