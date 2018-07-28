'Don't Make Irresponsible Statements': Congress To Party Members

The party high command is very serious about such irresponsible statements, says AICC general secretary.

AICC general secretary and party affairs in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande today warned Congressmen against making unwarranted statements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections and said any such remarks will be taken seriously by the national leadership.

He was reacting to a recent statement by party leader Lalchand Kataria wherein the latter demanded that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot should be projected as the chief ministerial candidate to save the Congress in Rajasthan.

The party high command is very serious about such irresponsible statements and is taking cognisance of all such remarks, Mr Pande said in a statement in Jaipur.

"All the leaders having faith (in) and loyalty to the party should refrain from making such statements because this gives an issue to the rival parties and lowers the morale of the party workers," he added.

The upcoming elections will be contested under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi with collective contribution of all senior leaders, the AICC general secretary asserted.

Warning of action against party workers making any unwarranted statements, Pande said such Congressmen may be barred from contesting the election.

Mr Kataria, a former Union minister, made the statement in New Delhi on Thursday.