Nithya Raman's Husband Is A Hollywood Writer: Their Harvard Story And India Connection

Nithya Raman, who has made history by becoming Los Angeles' first South Asian mayor-elect, is attracting attention not just for her political journey but also for her personal life. The Indian-origin politician, who defeated incumbent Karen Bass, has a family life that connects the worlds of politics, Hollywood and academia.

Raman is married to television writer and producer Vali Chandrasekaran, a five-time Emmy nominee known for working on popular American sitcoms such as Modern Family and 30 Rock. The couple first met while studying at Harvard University and have been married since 2010.

According to TV Insider's Swooon, which published a profile of the couple on November 6, 2026, their relationship began during their university years.

Who Is Nithya Raman's Husband Vali Chandrasekaran?

Vali Chandrasekaran is an American television writer and producer with several well-known comedy shows to his credit.

After graduating from Harvard, Chandrasekaran began his professional career as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), according to the Los Angeles Times. However, he continued pursuing his interest in writing and worked on television scripts.

His spec scripts eventually helped him secure an agent and enter the entertainment industry. He went on to work as a writer and co-producer on the sitcom My Name Is Earl.

Over the years, Chandrasekaran earned five Emmy nominations and became associated with several successful television productions, including Modern Family, 30 Rock and The Four Seasons.

His creative work is not limited to television. In 2008, he co-authored the travel book The Ridiculous Race: 26,000 Miles, 2 Guides, 1 Globe, No Airplanes with fellow Harvard Lampoon alumnus Steve Hely.

He also created the Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel Genius Animals?, illustrated by Jun-Pierre Shiozawa.

How Did Nithya Raman Meet Vali Chandrasekaran?

The couple first crossed paths at Harvard University in 1999. Chandrasekaran was associated with the university's humour magazine, The Harvard Lampoon.

Their relationship was not without its ups and downs. The two reportedly broke up while they were still in college but reconnected after graduation.

They eventually got married in 2010 and have been together since.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Raman spoke about her husband's affection for the city. "He loves the city more than me," she said, highlighting his strong connection with Los Angeles.