"You Need To Create Fear...": Supreme Court To Delhi Police On Rape Cases

The Supreme Court today reminded the Delhi Police that they should create mortal "fear" in the minds of men who were prone to committing sexual crimes. It told the police to begin with focussing on colleges where "hooligans" keep harassing girl students. Next, the Supreme Court said, should be to focus on thousands of illegal eateries across Delhi where unsocial elements gather and consume liquor.

In its clearest instructions yet since it took up on its own proceedings in rape cases which have been reported from Delhi and surrounding areas in recent times, including the case of a minor who was gangraped on a sleeper bus, the Supreme Court said that unless and until the police create fear in the minds of unsocial elements that they would definitely die if they committed sexual crime - "Ab kuch kia toh mar jaenge."

Referring to the gang rape case at a park in south Delhi, barely 2 km from a girls' college, the Supreme Court questioned the Delhi Police over proactive actions that were supposed to have been taken.

"It has been said people warned you about these people (criminals) even in this unfortunate case," a Supreme Court bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala said.

"How do you prevent such crimes? We want to make sure such crimes are stopped. We can make a difference if we work together," Justice Pardiwala said and sought information from the police on creating a war room to tackle the issue in the national capital.

One of the observations recommended tracking suspects from a national database of sexual offenders.

"We impress upon you, start concentrating on all aspects. It should not be that in the next four weeks more such incidents happen. Focus on colleges. There are hooligans who keep harassing girl students. We are told there are thousands of unauthorised eateries across Delhi and unsocial elements gather there. Even liquor is allowed in such places," the Supreme Court said.

Justice Pardiwala recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya case and reminded the police that the convicts in that case too had eaten and drank alcohol before they committed the barbaric crime.