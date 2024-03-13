X User Shares Video Of Namo Bharat Train Crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway, PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also impressed with the visuals and called it a ''great video.''

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service regional called 'Namo Bharat'. The historic moment marked the introduction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. Notably, these trains have seen an average daily ridership of around 3000 since being opened for public use on October 21, 2023. Recently, an X user posted a stunning video of a Namo Bharat train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is a 135 km long, six-lane expressway that passes through Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also impressed with the visuals and called it a ''great video.'' He said that the user's timeline gives a good perspective of the new India they are building together.

''Stunning View of #Namo_Bharat train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway,'' YouTuber Mohit Kumar wrote who covers Infrastructure Projects.

According to the Prime Minister's office, 'Namo Bharat' is a transformational regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

RRTS trains prioritise passenger comfort with features like overhead storage, Wi-Fi, and charging options at each seat. CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator are among the safety features of this train.

The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.