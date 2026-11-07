World Record: Indian Air Force's IL-76MD Makes Historic Landing At 13,629 Feet In Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has scripted a new chapter in aviation history after its IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft successfully landed at Nyoma airfield in Ladakh, at an altitude of 13,629 feet.

The IAF announced the achievement in a post on X, sharing photographs and a video of the aircraft at the high-altitude airfield. According to the force, this is the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by an IL-76MD anywhere in the world.

"13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY," the IAF said in its post, describing the landing as a remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's capabilities and the expertise of its crew.

The force also praised the skill, precision and professionalism of the personnel involved in the operation. It said the milestone further reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

Nyoma, located in eastern Ladakh, is strategically important because of its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The airfield's high-altitude location makes aircraft operations challenging, requiring careful planning and precise execution.

The successful landing is significant given the demanding conditions associated with operating heavy transport aircraft at high altitudes. Thin air at such elevations affects lift generation and engine performance, making take-offs and landings more challenging.

The IL-76MD is a four-engine heavy transport aircraft of Russian origin, designed to carry troops, equipment and cargo. It plays an important role in the Indian Air Force's ability to transport personnel and essential supplies to remote and strategically important locations.

The achievement highlights the aircraft's operational capabilities as well as the training and expertise of IAF personnel.

"Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history," the Indian Air Force said, celebrating the landmark landing.