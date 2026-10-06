Woman Poses As Officer, Dupes AAP Leader Into Marriage, Runs Away With Jewellery

A woman allegedly duped an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Punjab by posing as a PCS officer, married him and made off with jewellery and valuables within months of the marriage.

AAP joint secretary Amarinder Singh Mandofal has alleged that the woman and her family introduced her as a PCS officer and told him that she was unmarried. He further alleged that the woman also faked her age.

Singh married Manwinder Kaur in February 2026. Several prominent AAP leaders, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Saundh, and public representatives attended the ceremony.

The AAP leader has accused the woman of leaving the house with gold and silver jewellery and other valuables after the marriage.

According to Mandofal, he later gathered information about the woman and allegedly discovered that she had been married earlier and was divorced.

He also claimed that she has an 18-year-old son. Mandofal further alleged that he was duped into the marriage on the basis of a false identity and misleading information.

Following his complaint, police registered a case of cheating and forgery against six people, including Kaur. The other accused named in the FIR are her brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh Goldy, sister-in-law Rupinder Kaur and former village sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana.

Police said all the accused are residents of village Sur Singh under the Bhikhiwind police station area of Tarn Taran district.

The case has attracted attention because several AAP leaders and elected representatives had attended the February 2026 wedding. Photographs and videos from the ceremony, showing political leaders celebrating with the couple and participating in bhangra, had also surfaced.

Singh is also a Zila Parishad member and Market Committee Sirhind chairman.

The allegations have now emerged months after the high-profile wedding, with the police investigating the charges and efforts underway to trace the named accused.

(With inputs from Dharminder Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib)