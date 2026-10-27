Woman Alleges Uber Driver Locked Car, Abused And Threatened Her Over Fare Demand: "I'm Still Shaken"

A woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram has alleged that a fare dispute with an Uber driver escalated into physical aggression, verbal abuse and death threats at her doorstep in the early hours of the morning. Tanisha Sharma shared her account of the incident on social media, claiming that the driver demanded more than the fare displayed on her app and later followed her to her home.

According to Sharma, she booked an Uber for a journey to Gurugram, with the app showing a fare of around Rs 625. However, after the ride, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a Rs 1,479 fare quoted on Rapido and insisted that she pay the higher amount. "When I pointed out that this was a Rapido screenshot and not an Uber screenshot, he said, 'Iss route ka itna hi hota hai.' I paid the ₹625 that was shown on my Uber app. What followed was genuinely frightening," she wrote.

When she tried to collect her belongings, he allegedly held her arm and shut the front-seat window where her luggage was kept. Sharma said she eventually managed to retrieve her bags and tried to enter her home. However, she alleged that the driver followed her, forced the gate open and verbally abused her.

"i somehow managed to get my luggage and tried to enter my house. he followed me, forced the gate, abused me horribly and wouldn't let me go inside peacefully. i finally managed to get inside and lock the door. he then started climbing the gate while hurling abuses and threatening my life," she added.

The incident reportedly took place around 4:45 am in Gurugram, shortly after Sharma landed in Delhi.

See the post here:

Sharma also raised concerns about her attempts to contact Uber's safety team. She claimed that the safety support option was unavailable when she tried to report the incident.

"And it gets worse. I'm trying to reach uber's safety support, and the safety support option isn't available to me. I'm dealing with a terrifying situation involving physical aggression and life threats, and I can't even get through to the platform's safety team. This wasn't a fare dispute anymore; this was intimidation, physical aggression and a terrifying violation of my safety at my own doorstep," she wrote.

She tagged Uber and its India support accounts, seeking an investigation and urging the company to preserve the trip and driver records.

Sharma said the alleged encounter had left her feeling unsafe while travelling in her own country, despite having used cabs in different countries. "I've used cabs to get around in different countries and never imagined I'd feel this unsafe trying to get home in my own country. How am I supposed to trust a service that I booked specifically to get home safely?" she added.

Uber India Support replied, "We've addressed your concern and sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding." However, the company didn't mention what kind of action was taken.

Her post drew widespread reactions on social media, with several users urging her to file a police complaint. Others questioned Uber's customer support system and called for a quicker response to passenger safety concerns. One user wrote, "This is a criminal case. You should take Delhi police to take action on this. Uber support won't be able to do much." Another said, "this guy should never touch a steering wheel in NCR or anywhere again. jail, licence gone, banned from every app, and his face on the airport taxi stand board.@gurgaonpolice, why is he still free?"