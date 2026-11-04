What's Changed For Agniveers? The New 6-Year Rule Explained

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, implemented in 2022 to keep the age profile of the armed forces low, bringing relief to aspirants for whom just four years of service offered too short a tenure. The revised rules provide that 75 per cent of Agniveers who are not picked for permanent service after four years will get an additional two years in uniform. At the end of the amended service duration, they can try to join the regular Army, Navy or Air Force, if they want to and meet the requirements.

It's being deemed a big shift in policy as it gives a longer rope to aspirants who want to prolong their service in the armed forces.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal on November 4. Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said the move followed a detailed review of how Agniveers have performed over the past four years. The three services reported back on their operational contribution, skills, motivation, fitness, and how well they adapt to technology. The government says the extra engagement was approved on the forces' own recommendation to balance what young recruits want with what the military needs.

What's Changed?

With the revised rules, Agniveers will get two chances at selection into the armed forces.

Round one, at four years. Nothing changes here. Up to 25 per cent of each batch is chosen for the regular cadre on merit, as before.

Round two, at six years. This is the new part. The other 75 per cent can opt to serve two more years. When that's over, they'll be offered enrolment as regular soldiers, provided they're willing and meet the criteria the forces set.

So the door is open to the whole batch. It isn't a guarantee. Nobody is made permanent automatically, and how many get in will depend on what each service needs and how each individual performs.

Where Agnipath Started

The government announced the Agnipath scheme on June 14, 2022, as a new way to recruit personnel below officer rank. It replaced longer-term soldier recruitment with a fixed four-year stint. The goals were a younger force and a workforce comfortable with new technology.

Recruits, called Agniveers, get military training and then take on operational and other duties. Up to 25 per cent of each batch could move into the regular cadre on merit, performance and the services' requirements, on the same terms as other regular personnel.

The rest had to leave with a one-time Seva Nidhi package, made up of their own contributions to the Agniveer Corpus Fund, a matching government contribution and interest. The government put the payout at roughly Rs 11.71 lakh.

The monthly package started at Rs 30,000 in the first year and rose to Rs 40,000 in the fourth. Recruits took home 70 per cent. The other 30 per cent went into the corpus fund. They also had Rs 48 lakh of non-contributory life cover while serving. Those who left after four years got no gratuity and no pension.

READ | FAQs for Selection As Agniveer In Indian Army

Why Now

The first batch is close to finishing its initial tenure. Reports cited figures of more than 18,300 personnel from that batch who will complete their four years by December 2026, and the services were getting ready to release those not retained.

The Defence Ministry says the feedback on Agniveers has been good. It points to their fitness, morale, motivation, competitive spirit and discipline, along with their technical skills. It also credits the scheme with widening recruitment across districts through a more standardised, transparent process, and with opening more branches of the forces to women.

Agniveers spend four years learning to handle weapons, equipment and communication systems. Let three-quarters of them go, and the services lose people they've already trained, then have to start over with recruits. Two more years keep that experience in place longer, especially in technical roles. It also gives the forces more time to size up each person before deciding on permanent enrolment.

For the government, it's a way to answer recruits' worries without giving up the idea at Agnipath's core: a younger, leaner military.

Pay And Benefits

Agniveers who take the extra two years will get higher pay, a bigger Seva Nidhi package, and seniority benefits, according to the Defence Ministry. The idea is to reward the longer commitment.

The numbers aren't out yet. The government hasn't said what the new salary will be, how much the Seva Nidhi will go up, or how seniority will be counted. The terms for those who eventually join the regular cadre are also unclear.

The First Batch

The timing matters. Those outside the initial 25 per cent won't be leaving after four years. They'll have the option to stay on, subject to guidelines the three services are yet to issue. That makes the first batch among the first to benefit.

What The Military Gets, And What It Risks

Four years in, Agniveers already know the discipline, the unit structures, the procedures and the kit. Two more years of that experience could help units hold together and run better, especially in specialised jobs.

There's a trade-off, though. Keeping people longer works against the aim of a young force. The services will need to plan their numbers carefully so the longer retention doesn't strain sanctioned strength or recruitment.

For recruits, the change offers more certainty than the old four-year deal. Most no longer have to plan for a civilian job at the end of year four.

What We Still Don't Know

Plenty is still to be spelt out, and many questions remain unanswered.

How will the six-year selection work, and whether it means a fresh merit ranking, a separate assessment or extra service-specific requirements? How many people each service plans to take in? What are the criteria for permanent enrolment? What are the new pay, Seva Nidhi and seniority rules? What are the terms, career progression and retirement benefits for those moving from the extended engagement into regular service? Will the Army, Navy and Air Force apply the rules the same way, since their manpower needs differ?

In a nutshell, the November 4 decision changes Agnipath's central promise. A four-year stint, with permanent service for a quarter of each batch, has become a longer route that every Agniveer can try to turn into a regular career. Permanent jobs aren't guaranteed. But the 75 per cent who would once have left now get two more years in uniform and a second chance to qualify.