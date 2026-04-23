"We're Watching": On Poll Day, Mahua Moitra Reveals Locations Of 2 BJP Leaders

Circling them in red, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra singled out two senior BJP leaders and disclosed thier alleged location in Kolkata as the voting was underway in Bengal for Phase 1. She also slipped in a warning for the two.

The 51-year-old Trinamool MP questioned the presence of Swadesh Singh, a professor at Delhi's Satyavati College, and Saurabh Singh, a former BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh, in Bengal on the day of voting.

The MP alleged that the two were "distributing cash".

"What exactly are @swadesh171 Professor Satyavati College & @saurabhsinghcg doing in Bengal? Calling up people for vasooli & distributing cash in the name of BJP Rastriya Adhyaksh @NitinNabin," she said in a post on X.

The images carried the text 'S+S', likely the names of the two leaders with Leander Paes also appearing in the frame.

"We're watching - you will not escape," she said.

An hour, later she posted again, claiming that the two BJP leaders are on the move again. She also mentioned thier alleged next destination.

"Beware @saurabhsinghcg after my tweet you are checking out of Elgin Hotel & going to Novotel with your team to continue distribution. This is Bengal - @NitinNabin won't be able to save you here," she said.

Clashes, allegations of intimidation and attacks on candidates, including on two of the BJP, were reported from several constituencies, prompting the Election Commission to seek detailed reports even as it maintained that polling was "largely peaceful".

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly manhandled in Dakshin Dinajpur's Kumarganj, while BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's car was attacked in Asansol Dakshin, with stones shattering its rear windowpanes - incidents the party cited as evidence of "targeted violence".

The Trinamool denied the allegations, accusing the BJP of attempting to "engineer" unrest.

Thursday's polling, covering key constituencies across north Bengal and parts of the south, is being closely watched for early signals in a high-stakes contest between the Trinamool and the BJP.

Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.