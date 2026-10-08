Weather Tomorrow: Heavy Rain Likely In Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Yellow Alert In 8 Uttarakhand Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in several parts of India over the next few days. Heavy rain is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and some northern states may also get rain, but the showers are likely to be lighter. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Uttarakhand.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar are likely to get moderate rain over the next four days. People residing in these areas can also witness strong winds of 30-40 kmph.

Light to moderate rain is likely at some places in Uttarakhand over the next five days. Areas above 4,200 metres may also witness snowfall.

Delhi is likely to remain partly cloudy on October 9. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius. Parts of Uttar Pradesh may receive scattered rain over the next few days. Lucknow is also likely to get showers.

Himachal Pradesh may also see rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Rain is expected to continue in parts of the state until October 11. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also get rain and thunderstorms. Lightning and strong winds are also possible in some areas.

Punjab may see thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in parts of the state through Sunday.

Several parts of south India are likely to receive rain in the coming days. The IMD has forecast rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Some areas may also see thunderstorms. The southwest monsoon is continuing to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.



