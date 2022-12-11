'We Have Stopped BJP's 'Rath'': Himachal's Deputy Chief Minister

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said that with the win in assembly elections in the hill state, the Congress has stopped BJP's 'rath'.

"We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'," Mukesh Agnihotri told ANI after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Congress leader Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to them at a formal function being organized at Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

