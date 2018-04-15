Watch: Men Open Fire, Beat Delhi Eatery Staff After Fight Over Discount Hooligans ransack restaurant in Delhi, thrash owner for allegedly not giving a discount for meal ordered. Incident caught on CCTV

Share EMAIL PRINT Restaurant vandalised, owner apparently refused to give discount New Delhi: This could be a scene lifted from a Bollywood flick, as hooligans fired in the air, flung chairs and punched people in a restaurant in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, after a tiff with the owner.



The incident was caught on CCTV on Saturday, around 7pm.

Three men have been injured in the incident and one among them, who is critical, is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a local hospital.



The restaurant owners allege, the men came and asked for portions of packed meals and demanded a discount. When one of the owners at the counter, Vijay Gupta, refused to give them a discount, the men started beating up the waiters and people at the counter.



#CCTV A clash broke out in a restaurant in Delhi's Pandav Nagar between customers and restaurant staff yesterday over bill payment pic.twitter.com/Vf40uqOi1K — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The CCTV footage shows the hooligans vandalizing the restaurant, flinging chairs and thrashing Mr Gupta, who had fallen on the ground. One of the hotel staff aid when a relative of Mr Gupta tried to save him, he too was badly beaten up. The men then fired in the air and fled on motorcycles.



A case has been filed and investigations are on say police sources.

Data released by the Delhi Police earlier in January, shows percentage of petty crime reported in the city in 2017, has gone up by over 12 per cent compared to 2016. According to the Delhi Police cases of rape, murder, robbery and dacoity have come down by over 23 per cent as compared to the year before.



The Delhi Police chief, Amulya Patnaik, in January, when the data was released had said "socio-economic disparities between the opulent and the less affluent are a significant factor."



This could be a scene lifted from a Bollywood flick, as hooligans fired in the air, flung chairs and punched people in a restaurant in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, after a tiff with the owner.The incident was caught on CCTV on Saturday, around 7pm.Three men have been injured in the incident and one among them, who is critical, is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a local hospital.The restaurant owners allege, the men came and asked for portions of packed meals and demanded a discount. When one of the owners at the counter, Vijay Gupta, refused to give them a discount, the men started beating up the waiters and people at the counter.The CCTV footage shows the hooligans vandalizing the restaurant, flinging chairs and thrashing Mr Gupta, who had fallen on the ground. One of the hotel staff aid when a relative of Mr Gupta tried to save him, he too was badly beaten up. The men then fired in the air and fled on motorcycles. A case has been filed and investigations are on say police sources.Data released by the Delhi Police earlier in January, shows percentage of petty crime reported in the city in 2017, has gone up by over 12 per cent compared to 2016. According to the Delhi Police cases of rape, murder, robbery and dacoity have come down by over 23 per cent as compared to the year before.The Delhi Police chief, Amulya Patnaik, in January, when the data was released had said "socio-economic disparities between the opulent and the less affluent are a significant factor." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter