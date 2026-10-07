Watch: Jharkhand Woman Runs 1,600 Metres Barefoot In Saree To Pursue Home Guard Dream, Inspires Internet

The story of 27-year-old Kavita Kumari from Jharkhand has gone viral on social media platforms, inspiring millions of people across the country after she finished a 1,600-meter physical trial run barefoot in a saree. Kavita, a resident of Soso village in Ramgarh district, completed the trial run in just six minutes, ahead of the 10-minute limit, to qualify for a Home Guard job.

Kavita's life took a tragic turn three years ago when her husband, Deepak Mahto, passed away following a prolonged illness. She took up work as a private security guard to provide for her two young children. Kavita then set her sights on getting a government job to secure a stable future for her family.

She started preparing for police or home guard recruitment and began waking up at 4:00 am every day, practising on country roads in her everyday clothes before her children woke up. She couldn't even afford proper running shoes or athletic wear.

But she was determined.

During a recent trial run organised by a local training academy ahead of the official selection drive, Kavita lined up alongside other candidates.

Running barefoot on the hot ground while wearing a saree, she pushed through the pain to cross the finish line in just six minutes.

Her performance shocked onlookers and trainers, demonstrating extraordinary grit under difficult physical conditions.

Kavita is currently preparing for the official Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment physical test, scheduled to take place between October 24 and November 5. The drive aims to fill 284 positions in Ramgarh district.

Fifty per cent of the seats in this recruitment drive are reserved for women, and there is a special provision for widows and divorcees like Kavita, with an additional 5 per cent reservation.