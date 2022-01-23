Watch: 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' At Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Warm-Up

The Bollywood song was played as part of the warm-up exercise for the Navy personnel.

What's the song that Indian Navy personnel groove to while warming up for the rehearsal for the 73rd Republic Day parade in Delhi? Apparently, Bollywood songs, a video released by the government showed.

In the video tweeted by MyGovIndia - a citizen engagement platform of the government - the Indian Navy personnel were seen grooving to a Bollywood song during the rehearsals at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Clad in the Navy uniform, holding rifles, the defence personnel were seen moving to the rhythm of Duniya Mein Logon Ko, sang by RD Burman and Asha Bhosle from the movie Apna Desh.

The 2.25-minute-long video has garnered over 50,000 views so far. The caption read, "What a sight! This video will definitely give you goosebumps! Are you ready to witness the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations with us? Register now and book you e-Seat today!"

"This is generally done in early part of the day to get the youngsters warmed up for the day's activities. It won't be part of any official parade, only used as a warm-up exercise," an official source told NDTV.

Like last year, the grand Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi will be scaled down amid a sharp surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

There will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event for the second year in a row.

The number of people that would be allowed to attend the January 26 parade this year has also been curtailed by 70-80 per cent to approximately 5,000-8,000. Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade.