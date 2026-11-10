Video: Reckless Diwali Stunt Lands Thar Driver in Trouble; Surat Police Take Action

Police in Surat detained a man after a video surfaced online showing him driving an SUV with one hand while shooting firecrackers into the sky on Diwali night. The incident took place on the busy Gaurav Path Road in the city's Pal area.

According to officials and viral clips, the dangerous stunt, pulled off by the driver of a Mahindra Thar, posed an immediate threat to passing motorists and two-wheelers. The authorities highlighted that a single mistake could have easily resulted in a major accident.

The video drew sharp criticism from online users demanding strict action against the driver. After it went viral, the police took immediate action.

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The Pal police launched an investigation based on the viral video and CCTV footage, identifying the driver as Ashish Patel. He was arrested. It is reported that the accused operates a manufacturing unit in the local area.

The police also shared a video of him apologising at the police station with his hands folded and holding his own ears. "Pal police teaching a lesson in the law to a person who was recklessly setting off firecrackers from a moving car on the main road in the Pal area on Diwali night," the official handle of Surat Police wrote in the caption.

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Watch the video here:

Traffic authorities have reiterated that festive enthusiasm does not give anyone the license to play with human lives on public roads.

"Yesterday, I performed a stunt by bursting firecrackers from a moving vehicle," he said in the video.

"Please never make such a mistake while driving a moving vehicle. The Pal police station has counselled me, so I urge all of you not to do anything like this."