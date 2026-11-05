Video: Car Catches Fire, CNG Cylinder Blasts Minutes Later In Vadodara

A parked Honda City car caught fire and exploded minutes later, blowing into pieces. The blast happened inside the car's CNG cylinder and was so powerful that the car's metal sheets fell nearly 200 meters away.

The incident happened in the Navayard area of Gujarat's Vadodara. Five people were injured in the accident.

Late on the night of November 4, the Honda City car parked in a residential area in Navayard's Ramwadi suddenly caught fire. The fire brigade was promptly called, however, before the fire team could reach the spot, the car exploded, creating chaos and panic in the area.

Scary CCTV footage from the area shows the car engulfed in flames before suddenly bursting into a fireball, causing a loud boom piercing through the late-night silence in the neighbourhood.

The car was completely destroyed in the blast and its fragments flew as far as 200 meters because of the impact. People nearby also felt the impact of the blast and five of them were injured.

A piece of the car's metal sheet pierced a woman's hand while another person was reportedly hit in the leg by a metal fragment. All injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

