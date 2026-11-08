UP Teen Brothers Strangle Woman Over Affair, Hang Body To Show It As Suicide

Two brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly strangled their 21-year-old sister over her relationship with a young man and hanged the body to make it look like suicide, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said the body of Khushi Bind, daughter of Teras Bind, was found hanging at her house in Jakhaon village under the Gopiganj police station area on November 4.

The post-mortem report received on Friday established that she had been strangled before being hanged, he said.

Following the post-mortem findings, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father and an investigation was launched, Agrawal said.

During questioning, Khushi's two younger brothers -- 18-year-old Suraj Bind and his 15-year-old sibling -- allegedly confessed to strangling her, the officer said.

The brothers told police that Khushi used to speak to a person over the phone, a relationship opposed by the family. On November 4, when she was talking on her mobile phone, the brothers objected, leading to an argument during which they strangled her, Agrawal said.

After her death, the body was hanged inside the house to give the murder the appearance of suicide, he added.