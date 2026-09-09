Two Shooters Injured In Gunfight With Himanshu Bhau Gang In Delhi

Two alleged shooters linked to gangster Himanshu Bhau's gang were injured in a gunfight with Delhi Police in Rohini, while three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested on Tuesday night, police sources said.

The sources said that the accused were allegedly involved in the murder of a property dealer named Pramod in Narela when he was going to gym.

The encounter took place when a team of the Rohini district police's Special Staff intercepted the suspects in connection with the murder, they said.

According to sources, over 10 bullet rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange of fire.

"The two accused, identified as Deepak Pahalwan and Nitik, sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment. A juvenile allegedly associated with the gang was also apprehended," the source told PTI.

Police said the killing was suspected to have been carried out after the victim allegedly failed to pay an extortion demand. Following the murder, police teams were working to trace the suspects.

Acting on specific information about their whereabouts, the Special Staff team laid a trap in Rohini, the source said.

When the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team, the personnel retaliated, resulting in the encounter. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive and identify others involved in the murder and its alleged links to Bhau.

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