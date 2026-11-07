Tripura Police Question Suspected Illegal Entrants Days After Attack On BSF

Days after an attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari, security agencies in Tripura have stepped up checks along the India-Bangladesh border, with several people suspected of having entered India illegally taken to a local police station for questioning and verification of their identities on Saturday.

The questioning comes amid a wider verification drive in Sepahijala district, where teams comprising the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Police and Revenue Department officials have begun checking land records and properties in villages along the border.

During the inspections, officials are visiting houses and commercial establishments, asking occupants to produce land ownership documents, including pattas. They are also examining property boundaries to ascertain whether any structures have come up on government land.

Officials have found suspected instances of construction on government land during the preliminary checks. Some occupants have reportedly been unable to produce documents establishing ownership of the properties they occupy.

The identity checks are being carried out alongside the land verification process.

People whose credentials have raised suspicion are being questioned, although their nationality and legal status will have to be established through the prescribed verification process.

The exercise follows a security review chaired by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha after the November 2 attack. The state government has since stressed the need for stronger border vigilance, with particular attention to cross-border smuggling, illegal encroachment and other activities affecting security in the region.

Also read: 10, Including 3 women, Arrested For Attacking BSF Jawans In Tripura

18 Arrested In Attack On BSF Personnel

Meanwhile, the number of arrests in connection with the Ashabari attack has reached 18. Police have made eight arrests in the latest round of action.

The attack took place on November 2 when a group of people allegedly confronted BSF personnel during an anti-smuggling operation. The situation turned violent, with the attackers allegedly assaulting the personnel, attempting to take away their service weapons and damaging a government vehicle.

All 18 arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody. Police are continuing the investigation to establish the role of those involved and identify other suspects.

READ | Smugglers Attack 3 BSF Jawans In Tripura, Chief Minister Vows Strict Action

The incident has prompted increased security checks in the Ashabari area, with authorities now examining not only land ownership and possible encroachments but also the identity and residential details of people living in the border belt.