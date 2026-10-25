Tiger Shroff's Shooters Planned To Flee To Delhi Via Surat, But Missed Bus

The three main accused involved in the shooting on actor Tiger Shroff had initially planned to travel by bus from Gujarat's Surat to Delhi and then cross the border into Nepal. The plan, however, failed as they reached the bus stand after it had already departed, sources have told NDTV.

After the three accused -- Hritik Kumar alias Roshan (22) from Bihar, and Rehan (18) and Phool Singh (18) from Haryana -- missed the bus, the alleged mastermind, Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who has claimed responsibility for the attack, activated Plan B and sent fresh instructions to the shooters through VoIP calls via another arrested accused, Ankit Khatak.

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They then allegedly travelled to Surat railway station in an auto-rickshaw and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at around 1:33 AM. Before boarding the train, they allegedly hid the two firearms used in the shooting, along with the ammunition, in an open area near the Surat bus stand, fearing police checks during the train journey.

Under Plan B, they were instructed to get off the train before it reached the main railway station on the outskirts of Jaipur. Their plan was to leave the railway route, arrange a bus or taxi, and continue towards Delhi by road before crossing the border into Nepal.

However, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked their movements through CCTV footage from the Surat bus stand and railway station.

The three were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on October 19, a day after the attack.

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Tiger Shroff, the son of actor Jackie Shroff, was attacked when he was coming back after playing football around 7 PM on October 18. He was sitting in the front passenger seat of his BMW and escaped unhurt. His driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

Videos showed two men firing at least five to six rounds at the actor's BMW. After the firing, 36-year-old Shroff was seen getting out of the vehicle and seen driving the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.

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The two shooters, later identified as Phool and Rehan, joined the third accused, Hritik, on a bike and fled. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

Eleven people have so far been arrested in the case.