Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

One terrorist was killed on Wednesday by alert security troops who foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army said in a statement.

As per officials, the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate, taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather.

The operation is underway, the officials added.

Last month, security forces gunned down two terrorists after an infiltration bid was foiled in the Uri Sector.

Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police of infiltration in the Uri Sector by heavily armed terrorists from across the LoC, troops were put on a high alert and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened, according to a statement of the Army.

As per the Army Press release, taking advantage of bad weather marked by incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC on October 21.

The group was intercepted by alert troops resulting in a heavy exchange of fire resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.

Six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines, and eatables were recovered from the site.

