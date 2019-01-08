Supreme Court Clears Reopening Of Sterlite Plant In Tamil Nadu

Police outside a copper smelter of Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Vedanta to reopen its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu by refusing to stay an order from the environmental court, the company's lawyer said.

The state government appealed against the environment court's order in December to set aside Tamil Nadu's order to close the copper smelter permanently.

The smelter was ordered shut by Tamil Nadu over alleged pollution that led to violent protests in May, culminating in police opening fire on demonstrators and killing 13.