Speeding Truck Runs Over Flock Of Sheep And Goats On Gujarat Highway, 25 Animals Killed

At least 25 sheep and goats were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a flock of animals on the Kutch National Highway near Maliya-Miyana in Gujarat's Morbi district. The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed along the highway.

The incident took place when a group of Maldhari cattle herders was travelling towards Kutch with their flock of sheep and goats. The animals were crossing the highway when a truck coming from behind allegedly hit the flock.

The impact was severe. A total of 23 sheep and two goats died at the spot, while around 25 other animals were injured.

The CCTV footage shows the truck approaching the flock at high speed before crashing into the animals. The video captures the scale of the accident and shows several animals being hit as the truck passes through the flock.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, Maliya-Miyana police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police have registered a complaint based on the animal owners' statement and initiated further action against the truck driver.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by people and animals while crossing busy highways.