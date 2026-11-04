'Threats Continue': Aaftab Poonawala's Lawyer Complains To Court Again

Aaftab Poonawala's lawyer on Wednesday told a Delhi court that his client continues to receive threats from fellow inmates inside Tihar Jail, despite the court's earlier directions to ensure his safety and security.

His lawyer submitted that no action has been taken by the jail authorities despite the court's earlier directions.

Taking note of the submission, Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi issued summons to the Jail Superintendent, calling upon him to submit the action taken report that had been sought earlier.

On Monday, Poonawala, who had allegedly chopped up his live-in partner into pieces and stored in a freezer in 2022, had raised concerns over threats to his life inside Tihar Jail. He had told the court that he was lodged in Jail No. 4A of Tihar, which is a special cell but also happens to be the punishment ward.

Poonawala had claimed that for the past few days, a few inmates had repeatedly threatened to kill him and cause bodily harm. He had also alleged that inmates threatened to slash his face with improvised weapons.

Taking note of his concerns, the court had directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to take immediate steps to ensure Poonawala's safety and security.

The court had said that, if required, Poonawala may be kept in a separate ward and/or cell away from notorious inmates.

Observing that the safety of an undertrial prisoner is a top priority and one of the hallmark principles of the criminal justice system, the court had said that it is the duty of the state to keep undertrial prisoners safe and secure.

The court had further observed that this falls within the realm of an accused's right to a fair trial and directed the Jail Superintendent to file an action taken report at the earliest.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old call centre employee.

Poonawala, who had rented a flat in Delhi's Mehrauli where the alleged murder took place, was arrested on November 12, 2022.

The prosecution alleged that he dumped Walkar's body parts in a forested area after the killing.

The trial in the case has been pending since 2023. Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, who had pursued the case after her death, passed away in 2025.

