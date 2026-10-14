"Party In Jail": A Call In UP Man's Death Linked To Influencer Girlfriend

New details have emerged in the death of Shiva Sharma, a 28-year-old Lucknow man who owned a chain of restaurants, with a call recording between him and his influencer girlfriend, Shraddha Dubey - who is accused of killing him - becoming a key part of the investigation.

According to the recording accessed by NDTV, the two can he heard arguing over an alleged delay in Sharma bringing cigarettes to Dubey's house. Dubey, on the call, accused her boyfriend of stealing and locking her in her house.

"The more you irritate me, the more I will keep spreading it. You played with me. You are depressing me; you are hurting my ego. You locked me and ran away. I will complain to the police. Everyone knows that you have locked me and run away," she can be heard saying.

Sharma, however, denied the allegations.

"I didn't lock you and run away...I met my friends here. We were talking and smoking a cigarette," he said.

Also Read: Make-Up Artist, Model: Who Is Shraddha Dubey, Accused Of Killing Boyfriend?

In another recording, the two can be heard arguing over Sharma's friend allegedly asking about some party.

"You want to go to a party...You will party in jail. You are triggering me," the influencer told him.

Sharma died last week after he allegedly fell from the fourth-floor flat of his influencer girlfriend in Lucknow. The businessman's mother, Ranjana Sharma, alleged that Dubey had been threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that her son had been subjected to physical violence during their relationship.

An FIR in the case names Dubey, her sister Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil, and other unidentified individuals as accused in the case.

Dubey and her sister are currently on the run.

The Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on Dubey and her sister.

Dubey, who is known as a makeup artist, model, and social media influencer, separated from her husband a few years ago and moved to Lucknow. The two had been married for about 10 years. She has a son who lives with his father.

In Lucknow, Dubey established connections within the glamour and social media circles. Investigation suggested that she allegedly had connections with many politicians and bureaucrats too.

Dubey and Sharma met at a club around six months ago, and the two had reportedly been living in Dubey's flat for the last four months. Sharma's mother claimed that Dubey's behaviour began to change once discussions about marriage began, adding that her son was serious about the relationship, but the two did not share the same vision regarding their future and marriage.

She also alleged that Dubey was threatening to implicate her son in a theft case.