Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital, NCP Merger Buzz Intensifies

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last three days. The 85-year-old leader has now returned to his residence near the hospital, where he will continue his treatment.

Confirming the development, his treating doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, said, "Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. He was suffering from bronchitis, a chest infection and cough. His condition is now stable, and his treatment will continue at home."

Pawar's hospitalisation, however, has triggered considerable political activity and renewed speculation about a possible reunification of the two NCP factions.

READ | Analysis: From Hospital Bed, Sharad Pawar Keeps Maharashtra Guessing Over NCP-NDA Move

Sunetra Pawar's Absence, Praful Patel's Viral Video Revive NCP Merger Buzz

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar had sought an appointment with Sharad Pawar on three occasions but did not turn up to meet him at the hospital. Her absence has raised questions, particularly as speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions gathers momentum.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health, following which several prominent personalities and political leaders, including industrialist Gautam Adani, NCP MP Praful Patel, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, visited him at the hospital.

However, a viral video of Praful Patel meeting Sharad Pawar has drawn particular attention. In the video, the two leaders are heard discussing a possible meeting after November 10, with Sharad Pawar reportedly suggesting that they sit together after that date. The conversation has fuelled curiosity over what is on the agenda for November 10, especially amid renewed merger speculation. Adding to the buzz, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare has now acknowledged that merger discussions had taken place between the two factions during the lifetime of late Ajit Pawar.

Sunil Tatkare Confirms NCP Merger Talks, Says February 12 Was The Planned Date

On Friday, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare acknowledged that discussions about a merger between the two NCP factions had taken place during the lifetime of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He went a step further, claiming that the merger would have been formalised on February 12 had Ajit Pawar been alive.

"Discussions about the merger definitely took place when Ajit Dada was alive. He had also outlined how the merger would happen. If Ajit Dada were here, the merger would have happened on February 12," Tatkare said.

READ | Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai Hospital Hours After Discharge In Pune

He added that Ajit Pawar had personally briefed him about the merger discussions and the proposed process, as he was closely associated with the late leader.

Is another round of merger discussions on the cards after November 10? And is there a larger political context to Sunetra Pawar not meeting Sharad Pawar during his hospitalisation? These questions have added a new dimension to the renewed NCP merger debate.