Man Falls, Dies In Tripura Dam While Taking Selfies: Police

The man was clicking selfies on the dam when he fell and died (Representational)

A man fell from the spillway of a dam on Gomati river in Tripura while trying to take selfies and died on the spot, police said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old man was clicking selfies from a risky toehold and slipped and fell on the rocks from a height of 50 m and died on Friday, Amarpur sub-divisional police officer Snehashish Deb said.

Locals rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SDPO said.

The man is from Agartala and had gone to visit the dam with his relative, who he was visiting, he said.

The 42 sq km lake created by the dam at Gomati district is a famous tourist spot of the state.