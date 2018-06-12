Spiritual Leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj Shoots Himself In Head, Commits Suicide Bhayyuji Maharaj reportedly acted as a mediator during the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal

Bhayyuji Maharaj is known for his links with influential politicians and businessmen New Delhi: Bhayyuji Maharaj, a popular spiritual leader, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself in the head in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.



Reports suggest Bhayyuji Maharaj, whose name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself over "domestic issues". He was taken to Bombay hospital in Indore.



The self-styled guru was known for his links with influential politicians and businessmen. He reportedly counted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar among his followers.



Bhayyuji Maharaj acted as a mediator during the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.



He was popular in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Scores of his supporters crowded outside the hospital waiting for news on his condition.



Bhayyuji Maharaj, who had an ashram in Indore, was among the five religious leaders given the status of minister by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.



Slammed by the opposition, the state government justified the controversial move saying it was to facilitate their work as members of a committee for the conservation of the river Narmada.



