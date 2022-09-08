Security Lapse During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit, Impostor Arrested

Amit Shah was in Mumbai this week for a two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's security was breached when he visited Mumbai earlier this week, the police said today. A man who pretended to be a home ministry official and hovered around the leader has been arrested.

Amit Shah ended his two-day visit on Wednesday but the incident has been reported today.

The arrested man, Hemant Pawar, allegedly pretended to be an aide of an Andhra Pradesh MP.

He allegedly roamed around Amit Shah for hours, wearing a home ministry I-card.

A home ministry official who grew suspicious informed the Mumbai Police, who then questioned Pawar.

Pawar was arrested. He has been sent to police custody for five days.