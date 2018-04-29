'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha': Prakash Javadekar On Need For Gurukul-Like System

"We would like to have a subject 'Bharat Bodh' that will contain lessons on ancient India. We will structure it in a way that students of Class 11 and 12 will feel encouraged to opt for it," Mr Javdekar said at the ongoing Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which concludes tomorrow.
He added that India has been the world's capital of learning. Modern gurukuls are promoting learning, which is a perfect combination of ancient and present education system, he said.
"Education isn't accumulation of information. Education is all about understanding, and we have decided to do away with components that are burdening the current system and structure a curriculum that offers value education, life and creative skills, experiential as well as physical education. We have already received 34,000 suggestions in this regard," he said.
The government's motto, he added, is, 'Sabko Shiksha, Achhi Shiksha', and to provide learning that is not confined to classrooms.
Mr Bhagwat agreed that there is a "broad consensus" in the society that the present education system should change. He said while the western education system was guided by a spirit of competition, the Indian tradition had been based on a spirit of welfare of the world.
"The traditional system of education should be brought back, with or without the help of the government," he said.
Comments
Over 900 gurukuls from India and Nepal and seven other countries sent their representatives to attend the event to brainstorm, promote gurukul system as the most "wholesome" structure of education, and set up more gurukuls.