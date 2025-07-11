Row Over RSS Chief's 'Retire At 75' Comment, Opposition Reads Between Lines

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on leaders stepping back at 75 have stirred the pot, with the opposition taking digs at the ruling BJP. The RSS chief's remarks referred to a speech by Moropant Pingale, an RSS ideologue, on his 75th birthday, but the Congress and its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) seized the opportunity to read between the lines.

The RSS has clarified that the comments merely referred to Moropant Pingale and were not to be linked to anyone else. The BJP has yet to respond to the opposition barbs.

What RSS Chief Said

Speaking at the official launch of the book, 'Moropant Pingale: The Architect of Hindu Resurgence' in English two days ago, Mr Bhagwat had recalled a statement on turning 75 that the veteran pracharak (ideologue) had once said.

"Pingale once said that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work," Mr Bhagwat told a crowd that had gathered in the Vanamati auditorium in Nagpur.

Pingale had made the remark after being felicitated with a shawl on his 75th birthday during a Vrindavan visit, he said.

The shawl symbolised respect, but Pingale understood its deeper meaning - that it marked a generational shift and a quiet nudge to step aside for younger leaders, said Mr Bhagwat, adding that he gracefully embraced the gesture.

Mr Bhagwat's emotional speech, comprising untold anecdotes, was a tribute to the veteran ideologue, intended to highlight his humility and self-awareness.

Opposition Seizes Opportunity

The Opposition, however, is playing up the remark as reflective of an apparent friction between the BJP and the RSS, and that the BJP had always favoured senior leaders to step aside for younger leadership to take over.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said it was a "clear message" and whatever is going on between the RSS and the BJP is clearly visible from their remarks.

"When the BJP formed the government in 2014, they put their leaders above the age of 75 years in the 'margdarshak mandali'. Now, the RSS is reminding the BJP after 11 years about the promises it made. Internal conflicts are now public. Nobody knows the fallout of this conflict," said Ms Chaturvedi.

"One arrow, two targets," quipped Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

"What a homecoming - reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that - he too will turn 75 on September 11, 2025! One arrow, two targets," said Mr Ramesh.